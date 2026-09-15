Ennis Friary at centre of OPW Culture Night events

Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir returns on Friday 18 September 2026, and the Office of Public Works (OPW) is delighted to announce a series of special events at OPW Heritage Sites across the country.

Organised by the Arts Council, Culture Night is a nationwide celebration of culture, creativity and the arts.

This year, a number of OPW heritage attractions will open their doors at a later time than usual, allowing visitors to experience Ireland’s history and heritage through a variety of free events.

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Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said: “This year marks the twenty-first edition of Culture Night and it is fantastic to see such a diverse range of events taking place at OPW heritage sites.

From live music and performances to opportunities for people to discover the stories behind some of Ireland’s most significant historic buildings, there is something for everyone. Culture Night provides a wonderful opportunity for people to connect with our shared heritage and experience these special places in a new way.”

Embark on a medieval adventure at Ennis Friary, Co. Clare, with the Quest for the Riches of Ennis Friary. Follow a series of clues through the ancient monastery and discover the art, folklore and music