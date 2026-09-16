Clare authors and illustrators among best Irish titles of 2026

Four titles by writers and illustrators from Clare feature in a new free guide launched by Children’s Books Ireland this week, showcasing the best and brightest of Irish publications for young readers in 2026 across fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels and verse.

The national charity that champions every child’s right to develop a love of reading is encouraging parents, guardians and teachers in Clare to make time for ‘reading for fun’ with the launch of ‘The Best Irish Books of 2026’ reading guide as children return to term-time routines this September.

The guide features reviews in English and as Gaeilge and includes books for all ages up to 18, including titles by authors from Clare such as:

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‘Secret of the Selkies’ written by Laura Keohane (The O’Brien Press)

‘Small Magics’ written by Alex Dunne (The O’Brien Press)

‘Looking for Aurora’ written by Zainab Boladale (The O’Brien Press)

‘Teenager’s Book of Life’ written by Tony Griffin (Little Island Books)

In their recently published ‘Children and young people’s reading in Ireland’ report, Children’s Books Ireland found that 23% of children and young people read for fun on a daily basis and this rises to 46% amongst those whose parents are daily readers. As we settle back into school routines this month, the charity hopes that families and classrooms will continue to carve out time to read for enjoyment and help more children to see themselves as readers.

Elaina Ryan, CEO of Children’s Books Ireland, said: “For some children, the summer holidays may have been spent devouring as many books as possible, but for others, the return to school might also be a return to reading. We have to be careful that families don’t conflate the two, and that there is time for reading just for fun in children and young people’s lives. The enjoyment of reading is essential if our children are to become lifelong readers and reap the benefits that come from this.

“It sounds like something very simple but international research into the educational, health and wellbeing benefits of reading for fun prove it can be a superpower that sets children up for life, making them happier, more confident at school and more likely to succeed in later life. At Children’s Books Ireland our mission is to ensure that every child has an opportunity to unlock that superpower.”

As part of their mission, Children’s Books Ireland empowers parents, guardians and teachers in to introduce young readers to the best Irish books available, through free resources like their annual ‘Best Irish Books’ guide.

Ryan says it’s important that children in Clare can access stories that reflect their own lived experience and the rich culture and diversity of life in Ireland, but finding those stories still proves difficult for some.

She said: “Our recent research found that almost one in four respondents didn’t know if they had any books by Irish artists in their home and 50% of parents and guardians feel it’s a struggle to find something appropriate for their children to read.

“Our guide is a free resource available to all, it’s a map to help discover a great Irish book and a support to those seeking to foster or reignite reading for fun for the children and young people in their lives.”

‘The Best Irish Books of 2026’ reading guide is available as a free download at www.childrensbooksireland.ie. Free copies are also available in participating bookshops and in libraries nationwide.

About Children’s Books Ireland | Children’s Books Ireland is the national charity and arts organisation that champions every child’s right to develop a love of reading. The mission at Children’s Books Ireland is to inspire a love of reading in children and young people on the island of Ireland, and to champion equitable access for all to excellent books. CBI shares its expertise and enthusiasm with the adults who guide and influence young readers and encourage schools and early childhood settings to build a positive culture of reading and reading aloud. It supports and promotes authors and illustrators and connects them with their audiences through its work.

Website: www.childrensbooksireland.ie