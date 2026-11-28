Young people across County Clare are being invited to take part in an exciting new music video project from the creative team behind the global viral sensation The Spark.

The open call is seeking participants aged 10 to 15 to feature in One Beat Many Voices, a special music video celebrating the creativity, energy and talent of young people in Clare as part of a nationwide project marking the 10th anniversary of Cruinniú na nÓg, Ireland’s national day of free creativity for children and young people.

Through its Creative Ireland Programme, Clare County Council continues to champion arts and creativity across the county, supporting initiatives that enrich community life and contribute to the sustainable development and growth of local communities.

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Selected participants will take part in a professionally produced music video that will form part of a national celebration involving young people from across Ireland. The project offers a unique opportunity to work alongside an experienced creative team, learn new skills and be part of a high-profile cultural production.

No previous dance or performance experience is required. The choreography and song have been designed to be fun, inclusive and easy to learn, with all young people aged 10 to 15 encouraged to apply.

Three Saturday rehearsal sessions will take place in late January and early February 2027, with filming scheduled to take place in County Clare in early February 2027.

Speaking about the project, Creative Communities Engagement Officer with Clare County Council, Eva Birdthistle, said, “We are thrilled that young people in Clare have the opportunity to be part of this national call-out celebrating 10 years of Cruinniú na nÓg. Opportunities like this do not come along very often, particularly the chance to work with the exceptional team. We want young people from every corner of the county to get involved, have fun, make new connections and be part of a unique creative experience that will showcase the incredible talent and energy of Clare’s young people on a national stage.”

Participants will gain valuable experience of working on a professional production while contributing to a project that celebrates the voices and creativity of young people across Ireland.

For full details on how to register, rehearsal locations and submission deadlines click here.