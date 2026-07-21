Hometree’s artistic touring programme to visit Clare

This summer, Hometree’s eco-arts project Dinnseanchas embarks on its first national tour, inviting communities across Ireland’s western seaboard to explore that question through exhibitions, film, performance, conversation and participatory creative events.

Supported by the Arts Council Touring of Work Scheme, Dinnseanchas on Tour will visit Skibbereen Arts Festival (29 July–2 August), Inishbofin (September 10-12), Uíbh Ráthach, Co. Kerry (1–4 October) and Ennis, Co. Clare (15–18 October).

Inspired by the Irish word dinnseanchas, meaning the stories a place is telling, the project creates spaces where artists, local communities and visitors can imagine new possibilities for the landscapes they call home. Through art and participatory creative practice, it opens conversations around climate change, biodiversity loss and the social and economic pressures shaping rural Ireland today.

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Created by leading nature restoration charity Hometree, Dinnseanchas reflects the organisation’s belief that restoring our landscapes is not only an ecological challenge, but a cultural one.

The tour begins with a four-day residency at Skibbereen Arts Festival, supported by Creative Places West Cork Islands and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre. At its heart is An Scioból, an immersive exhibition at the Courtyard Gallery featuring photography, film, artworks and artefacts gathered over a year-long creative journey through upland communities from Gartan in Donegal to the Coomhola Valley in West Cork. Around the exhibition, a programme of walks, performances, workshops and conversations will unfold across Skibbereen, its surrounding landscape and Bere Island.

Each stop on the tour will respond to its own unique landscape and community, creating new opportunities for local people to contribute to the evolving story of Dinnseanchas.

David Teevan, Dinnseanchas on Tour Curator, said: “Dinnseanchas isn’t about presenting finished answers. It’s about creating spaces where people can encounter a place differently and begin asking new questions together. Every community we visit adds another layer to the work, making the project richer, more surprising and deeply rooted in the landscapes and people who shape it.”

Laura Costello, Chief Communications Officer at Hometree, said: “Nature restoration isn’t only about restoring habitats. It’s also about restoring our relationship with place. Dinnseanchas creates space for people to slow down, listen differently and imagine what the future of their landscapes could become. Through art, we’re opening conversations that environmental science alone often cannot. Every landscape holds stories, memories and possibilities, and those stories are essential if we’re to build a future where both nature and communities can thrive.”

Since its inception in 2023, Dinnseanchas has brought together artists, ecologists, landowners and rural communities to explore the cultural dimensions of nature restoration. The touring programme marks the next chapter in that journey, extending the conversation to new communities along Ireland’s Atlantic coast.

Alongside the touring programme, Hometree will launch the Dinnseanchas film this August, documenting the project’s year-long journey across upland communities and capturing how creativity can help communities reimagine their relationship with the natural world.

Tour Dates

Skibbereen Arts Festival, Co. Cork

29 July–2 August

Inishbofin, Co. Galway

10-12 September

Uíbh Ráthach, Co. Kerry

1–4 October

Ennis, Co. Clare

15–18 October

Full Programme available here: https://www.hometree.ie/dinnseanchas-project