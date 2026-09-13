Clare Culture Night to feature 47 events across the county

Clare County Council’s Arts Office has announced the county programme for Culture Night 2026, which takes place on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Beginning at 4pm, the day features 47 events and spans traditional and classical music, theatre, print, ceramics, photography, film, genealogy and community storytelling, and much more. All events are free of charge, with advanced booking required for some.

Audiences can move between a variety of venues throughout the evening which include churches, a friary, libraries, galleries, bars, community halls, and even a monastic site on Scattery Island.

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Ennis hosts the largest cluster of the night with 18 events. From 4pm, there is an Art Trail walk with David O’Rourke starting at glór. The Eclectic Music Showcase kicks off in Lucas Bar while Quare Clare LGBTQIA+ hosts a hands-on print and stencil workshop at Súil Gallery with artists Kate O’Shea and Aideen O’Donovan. Marvel artist, Declan Shalvey leads a comic book storytelling workshop for teenagers at De Valera Library, followed by a celebration of Brazilian pop music from 8pm in Súil. Meanwhile, Clarecastle Culture Night starts at 7.30pm featuring Jigs Forge, Harmony Bro, Conor Relis and Caitriona Moloney.

The night closes with Culture Night Late at glór from 9pm, curated by Grandads, featuring new work made through one-off creative collaboration between artists. Free tickets are available at glor.ie.

West Clare offers 11 events including a pocket play with live music on Scattery Island, with transport available via Scattery Island Ferries. Cultúrlann Sweeney in Kilkee hosts ‘Human Library’, where participants become living books through guided conversation, followed by the screening of ‘Once Upon a Time in a Cinema’ at 7.30pm. Additionally, Clare’s stained-glass heritage will be projected in the open air onto the Mars Cinema on Frances Street in Kilrush from 8.30pm.

Seven events take place across North Clare. The Salmon Bookshop and Literary Centre in Ennistymon hosts a French Peruvian performance for harp, guitars, piano and voice. Lisdoonvarna Fáilte and the Lisdoonvarna Town Team present their third Culture Night at the Pavilion Theatre. Three generations of the Flanagan family perform in Corofin, exploring the legacy of Sarah and Rita Keane.

East Clare also offers seven events, with Tulla as the focal point. The Silver Branch on Main Street shows CRANN, a photography exhibition. Crusheen Community Hall hosts CHANGÓ, a flamenco and jazz fusion night of live music and dance. Families are invited to a lantern-lit storytelling adventure in Aistear Park, Mountshannon. There will be mystery, drama and water so be sure to bring raincoats for this event.

In south-eastern Clare, Culture Connects Shannon takes over Drumgeely Plaza from 5pm with music, dance, food and creativity from across the town’s communities. The House Galleries in Cratloe opens a self-guided retrospective of mixed media work by Grace Roberts. Finally, in the Sixmilebridge area, there are two vocal pop-up performances from Butterfly Wars taking place at St Finnachta’s Church with Louise McMahon and Derek Moloney and The Pumphouse, Kilmurry, will host a night of music, song, dance and storytelling from 7.30pm.

Arts Officer with Clare County Council, Siobhán Mulcahy said, “This year’s programme features a number of eclectic and unusual events. The expansion of activities in West Clare, particularly in Kilrush and Scattery Island, is especially welcome.”

The full programme, including booking links, is available at www.culturenight.ie/clare and through libraries countywide. Further details are available from the Clare County Council Arts Office at 065 6866919, by email to arts@clarecoco.ie, or at www.clarearts.ie.

Follow Clare Culture Night on social media at Clare Culture Night and Clare Arts Office on Facebook, and @culturenightclare and @clareartsoffice on Instagram.