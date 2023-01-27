Groups invited to join Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade

Ennis Municipal District is inviting individuals, groups, clubs and societies from across Clare to participate in the 2023 Ennis St. Patrick’s Day parade.

We would love for our regular participants to showcase their talents again this year and would really encourage new groups and individuals to take the plunge, submit an entry and get in on the fun.

The Mayor of Ennis, Cllr. Clare Colleran-Molloy said: “The St. Patrick’s Day parade is a wonderful event where people from all over Clare unite, from the world of sports and the arts in addition to our many community groups to celebrate our Irish culture. I would like to thank all the other agencies, who work alongside Ennis Municipal District to co-ordinate this event”.

The theme this year is ‘Communities in Action’ with prizes to be secured under the following categories;

best visual spectacle (€250)

best musical entrant (€250)

most environmentally aware entrant (€250)

best interpretation of theme (€250)

In addition, the overall winner will walk away with €500.

Ennis Municipal District is appealing to all entrants to get creative this year, make an impact!

Click here for the application form..

Any queries and/or a printed copy of the form can be requested and returned by email.

Completed applications must be returned to:

The St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Organising Committee

Municipal District of Ennis

Clare County Council

New Road,

Ennis, Co. Clare.