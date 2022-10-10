Free local events in West Clare for Mental Health Week

West Clare Mental Health Association will host a series of free local events to mark Mental Health Week 2022 and World Mental Health Day Monday.

On Wednesday October 12th, between 10am and 1pm a ‘Farm Well’ event will be held at Kilrush Mart. Local Agencies will be in attendance offering advice, information and health checks.

- Advertisement -

On Friday October 14th from 7.30pm to 9.00pm at Halla Eoin Kilbaha, ‘Grow Well’ a panel discussion on all things gardening will take place. The panel will include Brid Hedderman ,Breda Latham and Eamon Peters.

On Sunday October 16th a ‘Reconnect with Nature’ guided walk will take place in Vandeleur Woods with Pius Murray between 10.30am and 12.30pm.