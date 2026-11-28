Ennis hotelier Allen Flynn has been appointed by the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Peter Burke TD to the Board of the Abbey Theatre.

Mr Flynn is one of two new appointees to the board for a term of 4 years and follows an open call for expressions of interest advertised by the department.

The second new appointees is Ms. Breda Cashe while Mr Nicholas Basden has been reappointed to the board.

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Minister Burke said: “I am delighted to appoint two new high calibre candidates to the Board of the Abbey Theatre, Ms. Breda Cashe and Mr. Allen Flynn. Their combined skills cover the area of theatrical expertise, compliance, finance and accounting which compliments the existing cohort of Trustees.

Additionally, Nicholas Basden has been very successful in his first term as a director and has brought his international expertise and experience to the benefit of the Board and their senior executives.”

“The Board plays a crucial role in the governance, oversight and strategic direction of our National Theatre. To the appointees, I wish to express my gratitude for giving so generously of their time and bringing a strength and depth of experience to bear in their service to the Board of The Abbey Theatre. I wish our appointees all the very best during their terms and thank them for taking on their important roles.”

Commenting on the appointments, the Abbey Theatre Chairperson John Cronin said:

“We are delighted to welcome Breda and Allen to our Board, and are strengthened by their respective expertise and experience. We look forward to their contribution and participation in our work for and on behalf of the Abbey Theatre.”

“We are also delighted that Nicholas Basden is continuing with us. His work, insights and contributions over the last four years have assisted us greatly.”

Allen Flynn is Co-managing director of the Flynn Hotel Collection. He has over 30 years’ experience of senior leadership roles across hospitality, property and financial management. He has served in financial governance and chair roles on arts charity boards and is a lifelong theatregoer, amateur actor and director, and committed supporter of the arts in Ireland.

Mr Flynn has managed capital refurbishment programmes and built a business which has been financially sustainable and operationally strong over an extended period of time.