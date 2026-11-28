A record 138 parks and green spaces across Ireland have been recognised in the 2026 Green Flag Awards, announced by An Taisce.

This year’s awards mark a new milestone for the programme, with ten more sites recognised than in 2025. Among the recipients are 29 Green Flag Community Award winners and 19 sites receiving Green Heritage Site Accreditation, recognising excellence in the management, conservation and care of Ireland’s public green spaces.

Among this year’s winners were four parks and green spaces in County Clare: John O’Sullivan Park, Tim Smythe Park, Shannon Town Park and Kilrush Forest and Vandeleur Demesne.

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Four green spaces have also been recognised for their outstanding efforts to support pollinating insects. This year’s Green Flag Pollinator Plan Award overall winner is Eamonn Ceannt Park in Crumlin, Dublin.

The Green Flag acknowledges excellence in the management of those green spaces which are freely open to the public. Now in its 30th year, the programme uses eight key criteria, with an emphasis on environmental management, for its sites implement a management framework and then undergo an annual inspection conducted by qualified judges.

Many of Ireland’s landmark green spaces participate in the awards. Notably, this year Phoenix Park and Grangegorman Military Cemetery will both receive their 10th consecutive Green Flag Award having been with the programme since its inception in Ireland in 2016.

Of the 2026 awards, Emlyn Cullen, Programme Manager for An Taisce, said:

“We are delighted to see ten new sites achieving awards this year including St. Fin Barre’s Cathedral Grounds and Belvedere House and Gardens, with several other new organisations submitting successful applications. The Green Flag Award lets visitors know that these sites are being managed to the highest standard, and importantly – serve as recognition to the dedicated staff who do a phenomenal job every day making their parks and gardens beautiful, safe spaces for the public to enjoy.”

The Green Flag Community Award brings the award to community initiatives such as community gardens, community parks, and Tidy Towns projects. By acknowledging the work done by local groups this Community Award helps empower community groups to improve their local area and environment. This year, a record 29 sites received the community flag. In Ireland, the Green Flag Community Award scheme is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht.