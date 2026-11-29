The eagerly awaited second album by Christy Mc Namara: ‘The Year of the Blizzard’ will be launched on December 1st at 8pm in The Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, County Clare.

There are 19 of Christy’s original compositions on the album, he details their stories in words and in photographs in the accompanying, hard backed booklet – designed by Steve Averill.

As well as being a musician and composer Christy is also a highly acclaimed photographic artist. His work has been exhibited in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Niece, Brussels and at home in Ireland. He has photographed U2, The Pogues and worked with Loreena McKennitt and his client list include Aer Lingus, Guinness and Condé Nast Traveller. His photographs are held in both private and public collections worldwide including those of Hollywood Stars Brad Pitt and Whoopi Goldberg.

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He will be joined on the night by some of the guests from the recording including; Martin Hayes, Eoin O’ Neill, Yvonne Casey, Mick Kinsella and others alongside musician friends he has performed and played with over many years.

Writer, broadcaster and former Head of RTÉ Radio1 Peter Woods will launch Christy’s album: ‘The Year of the Blizzard’ at The Old Ground Hotel where he and Peter celebrated the launch of their first book; ‘ The Living Note’ – O’Brien Press way back in 1996…

Musicians featured on the album include Christy’s first cousin Martin Hayes,Yvonne Casey, Eoin O’Neill, Martin O’Malley, Thomas Bartlett, Doug Wieselman, Pádraic MacMathúna, Jon O’Connell, Quentin Cooper, Tom Portman, Gerry O’Beirne, Steve Hanks, Rafael Cintron, Eamon Rabbitte, Hazel Collins, Mick Kinsella