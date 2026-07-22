1,326 Clare farmers/contractors benefit from FISS

More than 1,300 farmers and agricultural contractors in Co Clare are set to receive €563,769 under the Government’s Fuel Income Support Scheme (FISS).

A total of 1,326 applicants in the county will benefit from the payments, which are designed to offset increased fuel costs incurred between March and July this year.

The scheme provides support based on the equivalent of five months’ usage of marked gas oil in 2025, with payments calculated at a rate of 20 cent per litre.

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Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, has today announced that payments have commenced under the Fuel Income Support Scheme.

Nationally, the average payment to agricultural contractors is approximately €4,000, while farmers are receiving an average payment of more than €600. The total value of payments under the scheme is expected to reach approximately €27 million.

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney said the funding would provide welcome relief to the farming sector.

“This will go a long way for farmers and contractors across Clare who were hit hard by rising fuel costs in the spring. It’s a practical, targeted support that will make a real difference to households and farm budgets,” he said.

Deputy Cooney urged any eligible farmers or contractors who have yet to provide requested information to the Department of Agriculture to do so as soon as possible to ensure their claims can be processed.

The Fuel Income Support Scheme was introduced as a temporary measure to assist farmers and agricultural contractors with unprecedented increases in fuel costs. The support applies to agricultural and forestry-related activities carried out between March and the end of July 2026.

Separate fuel support schemes have also been introduced for the fishing, aquaculture and specialist horticulture sectors.

Minister Heydon said: “I am delighted that €20.7 million in payments have now commenced issuing to 29,464 farmers and contractors and in the coming days they will see money arriving in their bank accounts. This is the first batch of farmers and contractors cleared for payment and further payments will issue on an ongoing basis once cases are cleared. This scheme and the issuing of payments in a timely manner shows that Government can and will support the agricultural industry through difficult times.” The average payment for a contractor is approximately €4,000 in this batch of payments, with farmers receiving over €600. It is expected that the total final payments under this scheme will be approximately €27 million. Concluding, Minister Heydon said: “While many farmers and contractors will be paid in the coming days, I would urge anyone who has yet to respond to requests from my officials for information to please do so to allow their claim to be processed and finalised in a timely manner.” Farmers and contractors wishing to contact the department regarding their Fuel Income Support payment, can ring the Direct Payments Helpline at 057-8674422 or by email to fuelsub@agriculture.gov.ie