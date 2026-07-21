MEP McNamara appointed Chief Observer on EU Mission to Zambia

Ireland South Independent MEP Michael McNamara has been appointed Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Zambia by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

“Zambia is a country of particular importance to Ireland,” McNamara said. “Our countries have shared strong ties through missionary work, educational exchanges and Irish development assistance,”

“Zambia has an important democratic history. Since landmark multi-party elections in 1991, Zambians have freely chosen their governments in peaceful democratic elections and there have been three peaceful transfers of power.

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“In four weeks’ time, millions of Zambians across all ten provinces will cast their ballots. It is an honour to be here to witness this important democratic moment.”

The EU Election Observation Mission is in Zambia at the invitation of the Government to observe the general elections on 13 August.

Since arriving in Lusaka, McNamara has formally launched the mission and begun a programme of meetings with the Electoral Commission of Zambia, government ministers and officials, presidential candidates, political parties, civil society organisations, citizen observer groups, the diplomatic community and media representatives.

The mission’s core team of election experts has been operating in Zambia since late June, while 32 long-term observers are now deployed across all ten provinces monitoring the campaign and wider electoral process. Around election day, the mission will expand to more than 100 observers, including short-term observers, Members of the European Parliament and diplomats from EU Member States.

“The mission is independent and impartial. We have no interest in seeing any particular candidate or party win – who wins is a matter for Zambian voters, and Zambian voters alone,” McNamara said.

The EU EOM will present its preliminary findings in Lusaka on 15 August and remain in Zambia until the electoral process, including any presidential run-off, has concluded. A final report, containing recommendations for future electoral processes, will be published following completion of the mission.

Setting out his hopes for the elections, Mr McNamara said: “Let the campaign be vigorous, but not violent. Let the process be inclusive, with women, young people, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups playing their full part. Let every stage be transparent, because trust in the results is created through transparency. And if disputes arise, let them be resolved through dialogue and in accordance with the rule of law.”