Clare participants sought for unique Photovoice Project

Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is seeking participants to take part in a research project that will examine and communicate their end-of-life experiences through photographs.

Photovoice is a research method that combines photography and storytelling with the goal of giving voice more directly to an underrepresented group to influence social change. Over 800 people died in Clare last year, highlighting the importance of ensuring that end-of-life experiences are better understood and reflected in health and social care services.

“This Photovoice study is being undertaken to better understand the experiences of people who are nearing the end of life,” said Sara Leitão, Director of Research & Policy, IHF.

- Advertisement -

“Research that includes the voice of individuals at end of life is rare. That means we are missing the voices, views and experiences of people who are themselves going through the end-of-life journey.”

This project is looking for participants who are, broadly, in the last 12 to 18 months of life. Supported by a research team in IHF, people will be asked to take photos of objects, symbols, or scenes that hold meaning for them at end of life. Each participant will also have the chance to speak to the researcher and explain the meaning behind the pictures they take.

“There are no rights or wrongs, you can choose whatever you like to take photos of, these might be images of something positive such as a supporting pet, or negative.” said Leitão. “We assume that people don’t want to share their end-of-life experience, but in IHF’s experience, they do.”

People interested in this project will speak to a member of the team who will talk through what is involved and answer any questions. If they would like to proceed, participants will then meet a team member who will provide all the guidance needed to take part. IHF has a team of people with a lot of experience in having sensitive conversations about this difficult period of people’s lives and who are trained to guide and work closely with people as they take part in this project.

“Once we receive these photos the team member will meet the participant and discuss these and the meaning they hold” said Leitão. “This will bring additional insight on the personal meaning and relevance of these photos to add further to the story they tell about end-of-life experiences.”

This will help highlight thoughts, feelings, issues and emotions that people experience at end of life. The photographs and captions will be curated in an exhibition to take a place in community galleries and exhibition spaces. The exhibition will be launched early next year in Dublin and then it will be brought to several counties across the country. Photographs and related quotations included will be completely anonymised before they are shared publicly.

“These photos and stories may help open up conversations in society about end of life, making it easier for others to talk about and understand these experiences,” said Leitão. “These photos may also help identify gaps in support and care.”

This project will give a crucial and first-hand insight into the needs and experiences of people as they navigate their end of life. This will allow IHF to better understand what supports are needed and to focus on them through its programmes, resources and advocacy work.

“By seeing these images, understanding the unique experiences behind them and witnessing the stories they represent, meaningful conversations about life, death, dying and bereavement will be promoted,” said Leitão. “This will be a unique opportunity to normalise discussions on these, often feared or avoided, topics and reduce stigma.”

If you wish to take part or to find out more please contact:

Freephone: 1800 1800 18