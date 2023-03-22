Stolen bus found crashed in N18 underpass

Gardaí are investigating an incident where a bus was found crashed into an underpass on the N18 dual-carriageway in Co Clare early today.

The double-decker coach, operated by a private transport company, was discovered shortly after 6.00am in the underpass at Ballymorris, Cratloe. It’s understood the vehicle had been stolen from a parking area in Ennis earlier in the morning.

Gardaí responded to the scene and found the bus had been extensively damaged in the incident and that the roof of the upper deck had almost been ripped off.

The L3120 road was closed for several hours however traffic on the N18 was not affected. Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) maintenance crews also attended the incident but it’s understood the no structural damage was caused to the bridge. The road passes under the dual-carriageway at Ballymorris and is mainly used by residents living on both sides of the N18.

Heavy lifting equipment had to be brought in to replace the roof on the bus before it could be secured and safely removed from the scene. The bus was towed away at around 10.20am and is expected to be technically examined by Gardaí.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the white Volvo bus being removed from Friar’s Walk Coach Park in the town possibly between 1am and 5am.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí have recovered a vehicle that was previously reported as stolen from the Friar’s Walk area of Ennis, Co Clare in the early hours of this morning. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Gardaí are asking anyone with dash cam footage or who may have witnessed a bus travelling south along the M18 and N18 between Ennis and Cratloe early today to contact them in Ennis on 065 6848100.

Last October, another double-decker coach was stolen in Ennis and found crash in Limerick City. The vehicle was discovered at Arthur’s Quay in the city and was damaged. It was believed at the time that the coach was taken by someone with a knowledge of how to operate a double-decker bus.