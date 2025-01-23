Storm Éowyn – Your Rights if flights cancelled/delayed

Passengers scheduled to fly into or out of Irish airports during Storm Éowyn may experience some disruption.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is reminding passengers to check status of flights directly with their airlines.Information on passenger rights can be found www.iaa.ie/consumer

If the air carrier can prove the disruption was due to extraordinary circumstances* – such as a storm – then you may not be entitled to compensation. However, you are still due a refund or re-routing and care and assistance if the delay is longer than 2 hours.

Flight Cancellations

In the event that your flight is cancelled then your airline must offer you the choice between the following:

re-routing as soon as possible

re-routing at a later date at your convenience: or

a refund.

If you choose the first option (re-routing as soon as possible) then your airline must provide you with care and assistance whilst you wait for the alternative flight. Care and assistance comprises:

meals & refreshments in reasonable relation to the waiting time;

hotel accommodation where an overnight stay becomes necessary;

transport between the hotel accommodation and the airport;

two free telephone calls/ access to email.

Flight Delays

If your flight is subject to a long delay (2 hours +), your airline must provide you with the care and assistance described above. In addition, if your flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, it must offer you the choice between:

continuing with your journey: or

a refund of the cost of your ticket.

Please note that it is not possible for passengers to travel and avail of the full refund.

If your airline does not provide the care and assistance described above, passengers should make their own reasonable arrangements and retain all receipts in the process. Passengers are advised to then submit copies of these receipts to their airline for reimbursement.