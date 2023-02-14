Gardaí issue warning over scam email

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public regarding a email purportedly sent from the Bailiff Service of Ireland.

Outlining the details, Crime Prevention Officer of Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “ Gardaí are aware of a current e-mail based scam where an individual receives correspondence claiming to be from a Bailiff Service.

The correspondence states that an outstanding debt payment is due to a Bailiff Service and that failure to do so will result in the Bailiff Service attending at the person’s home to inventory their valuables. The email will ask the individual to deposit a sum of money through bank details provided.”

Sgt Brooks offered the following advice to help people not to become a victim of this type of fraud:

Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice.

Never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email.

If you believe the email is from a genuine source, verify this independently.

Independently means independent of the email sender.

Independently verify any requests for information and never use the

contact details supplied to you by the caller or texter.

If you have been a victim of this type of scam, or any similar scam, report it to your local Garda Station.