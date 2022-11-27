Cuimhneamh an Chláir to host illustrated interview with Eugene Lambe

Cuimhneamh an Chláir will host a special an unique public interview with collector and piper Eugene Lambe in the Old Ground on Thursday next.

The renowned uilleann piper and pipemaker has donated to Cuimhneamh an Chláir his significant 1980s collection of video recordings of musicians, singers, native speakers of Irish from North Clare.

Eugene Lambe came to live in Fanore, Co. Clare in the 1970s. There he played music, made instruments, and listened intently to the older carriers of stories and music in North Clare.

In the 1980s he engaged Paschal Brookes to travel with him around that part of the county filming some of these singers, musicians and tellers of tales. They recorded in kitchens and pubs, heard the last remnants of the Irish language spoken in Doolin, listened to music played on fire tongs, Indian whistles and more besides.

The result is an incredibly engaging collection which creates a picture of a time that now seems much further back than 35 years ago.

In conversation with Paula Carroll, Eugene will introduce us to some of the stars of his archive: among them the legendary Paddy and John Killoughery at home in Ballyfaudeen, musician and funnyman Joe Cunneen, captivating singer Pat Keane from Aughinish Island, the inimitable Brud Petty from Lisdoonvara and Dinny Jim from Doolin, old style dancer Mick Carrucan, Doolin native Irish speaker Paddy Phádraig Mhichael Shannon and Kilfenora Ceili Band flute player Paddy ‘Organ’ Mullins. Mary Ellen Curtin from Doolin provides us with a rare (for the time) public glimpse of an older woman playing music outside her own home.

The interview will be recorded for Cuimhneamh an Chláir’s podcast ‘The Clare Oral History Podcast’. This event is free and all are welcome.

On the night the group will also launch a new website and strategic plan 2022-2025.

Cuimhneamh an Chláir will host the illustrated interview with Eugene on Thursday December 1st in the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis. Refreshments will be served from 6:30pm with the event starting at 7pm sharp.