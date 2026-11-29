A flight from Canada to Saudi Arabia diverted to Shannon Airport early this morning after the crew declared a medical emergency over the Atlantic.

Saudia flight SV-062 was travelling from Toronto to Jeddah at the time. The flight was six hours into its 11-hour journey and about 200km south of Ireland when the crew turned and began routing towards Shannon.

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Authorities and ground services crews at Shannon were notified of the unscheduled arrival while the National Ambulance Service was also contacted and requested to mobilise resources to the airport.

The flight crew also confirmed they would need to dump fuel before they could land at Shannon. This is a common procedure to ensure that an aircraft touches down within safe landing weight limits.

After the crew had completed fuel jettison procedures, they commenced their approach to Shannon.

As the aircraft had dumped fuel fire crews were deployed to designated holding positions adjacent to the runway in advance of the jet’s arrival. This is standard procedure at Shannon for any aircraft that has dumped fuel or has to make an overweight landing.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet landed at 5.11am and was followed along the runway by airport fire crews who also accompanied the aircraft to the terminal building where it was met by ambulance paramedics.

The flight remained on the ground for almost four hours before resuming its journey to Jeddah shortly before 9.00am.