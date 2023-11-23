No injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash on M18

A multi-vehicle collision brought traffic on the M18 motorway in Co Clare to standstill for a time this evening.

The four-car crash occurred at around 5.15pm in the northbound lanes at Ballysallagh about a kilometre past Junction 10 at Newmarket-on-Fergus/Carrigoran.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Shannon and Ennis responded to the incident which occurred at the height of rush hour.

The motorway had to be closed so that emergency service could safely deal with the incident. Some motorists managed to avoid the long tailback by exiting at junctions 10 and 9 however this led to hold ups in Newmarket on Fergus.

Road users who were unaware of the incident ahead had to deal with a five kilometre long tail back.

The occupants of the all the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics but no persons required hospitalisation.

When it was determined that no one had been injured, Gardaí and fire crews were able to allow traffic to flow once again via the hard shoulder. Once all the vehicles had been recovered and the scene cleared of debris, the M18 was reopened once again.