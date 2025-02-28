Woman injured in cliff path fall near Spanish Point

A woman is recovering in hospital after she was injured in fall on a cliff path in West Clare this morning.

The 51-year-old sustained a lower leg injury in the accident which occurred on uneven ground near Whitestrand, Spanish Point. The alarm was raised at around 11.30am.

The National Ambulance Service was alerted and the Irish Coast Guard was requested to deploy resources to assist. The woman was located some distance from the nearest road in an area an ambulance could not reach.

Coast Guard volunteers from Doolin responded to assist the ambulance crew who had made their way to the scene on foot. The woman was assessed and treated at the scene by paramedics.

Coast Guard personnel used an all-terrain stretcher to transport the casualty around 300 metres to the waiting ambulance. The woman was then transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

Volunteers from a local Community First Responder group also attended the incident.