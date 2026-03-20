Ennis air quality investigated by TownAir Project Team

Clare County Council have teamed up with researchers from University of Galway and University College Cork in a new research project to investigate air quality in Ennis.

The TownAir project, funded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), aims to determine the sources of air pollution in Irish towns. Ennis was selected for the project due to air pollution regularly observed during winter months, which is attributed to home heating.

A network of air quality sensors has been installed at 17 locations across the town to see how air quality varies. These results will be used to better understand air pollution patterns in Ennis and to support the development of effective strategies to achieve cleaner air for everyone.

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Since November 2025, detailed measurements of air quality have been recorded by the TownAir researchers at a site which is collocated with the EPA Air Quality monitoring station, located within Clare County Council grounds at Drumbiggle, Ennis. The collected data will be used to determine the sources of air pollution.

Senior Executive Engineer in the Environment Department at Clare County Council, Brendan Flynn, said, “We are committed to improving air quality in Ennis and the TownAir project team are providing us with the evidence we need to support meaningful action. The involvement of the community is essential. We encourage homeowners and residents to take part in the TownAir survey to help shape a cleaner, healthier future for our town.”

As part of the project, the TownAir research team also met with students from Rice College, Coláiste Muire and St Flannan’s College. Participating students learned how air quality is measured, what causes air pollution and the practical steps communities can take to improve local air.

Preliminary results from the project were presented at the DeValera Library on March 10, 2026. They indicated that emissions from fires and stoves in the home make the largest contribution to particulate matter, the air pollutant that impacts most on human health. Actions to improve local air quality were presented and discussed at the event and the TownAir home heating survey was launched.

Professor of Chemistry at University College Cork, John Wenger, said, “TownAir is the most detailed study of its kind, giving us the ability to accurately measure air quality so that we can better manage it. The data being collected in Ennis will allow us to pinpoint where pollution comes from and how it varies across the town. This insight will guide effective, science‑based solutions.”

Chairperson of Ennis Tidy Towns and Mayor of Ennis, Mary Howard, commented, “Clean air is important for both our health and the environment. We welcome this initiative and encourage residents of Ennis to complete the short 3-minute survey and help the TownAir researchers and Clare County Council better understand how local heating practices influence air pollution levels.”

The survey is available both electronically and in print, with the printed copy available at reception at Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 DXP2. Email greenerclare@clarecoco.ie if you require a printed copy or multiple copies of the survey.

Further information about the TownAir project is available at universityofgalway.ie/townair.