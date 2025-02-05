Government to review Storm Éowyn’s impact on horticulture sector

Minister of State for Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae has confirmed to Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney that his department officials are engaging with Teagasc and other stakeholders in relation to the impact of Storm Éowyn on small-scale food producers.

In response to Deputy Cooney’s call last week for the introduction of a financial support scheme for the horticulture sector, Minister Micheal Healy-Rae said, “I will meet with representatives of all the horticulture sub-sectors at a meeting of the Horticulture Industry Forum on the 11th February. This will provide me with an opportunity to hear directly from grower representatives on the impacts of the storm on their sector as well as on wider sectoral issues and opportunities.”

“Storm Éowyn has resulted in unprecedented damage to homes, farms and businesses across the country and I am aware of reports of significant damage in the horticulture sector,” stated the Junior Minister. “My officials are currently engaging with Teagasc and other stakeholders to assess the extent and significance of the damage caused.”

Deputy Cooney said the market garden sector was amongst the sectors worst affected by last week’s storm.

In submitting his request to the Department of Education for a swift government response to the challenges faced by the sector, Deputy Cooney said, “Such food producers engage in a high value, low impact sustainable use of land and much of the sector in Clare is small scale comprising small plots of land, largely under polytunnels and servicing farmers markets and other small retailers. These operations are extremely vulnerable to high winds and Storm Éowyn has decimated many of them, at a critical time in their planting calendar.”

He continued, “I informed the Minister that If the polytunnels were not replaced quickly, key planting times would be missed, and a full growing and consequential sales season will be lost causing huge financial hardship resulting in many small-scale food producers being forced to close their operations.”

“I am satisfied that the Department is treating the matter with the urgency it deserves, and I look forward to hearing what supports will be offered to assist these market gardeners in repairing or replacing their polytunnels damaged in last week’s storm,” he added.