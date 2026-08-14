Government’s new Vehicle Adaptation Scheme (VAS) needs

The Department of Transport and Finance have devised a new scheme to assist disabled drivers with paying for adaptation and modifications to their cars but industry specialists are concerned that the current scheme for Disabled Drivers and Passengers may be phased out with the introduction of the new scheme.

The new Vehicle Adaptation Scheme is due to be rolled out in January 2027. The current scheme provides support such as repayment of value added tax (VAT) vehicle registration tax, (VRT), repayment of VAT for adaptations, exemption from motor tax and road toll fees as well as a fuel grant. The new VAS is a grant-aid scheme that covers the cost of the adaptation only.

Under the Vehicle Adaptation Scheme – due to be introduced early next year – drivers who are not permanently and severely incapacitated yet have serious mobility issues will still not get the VAT or VRT refunded but instead will have the cost of an adaptation refunded.

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Aontú’s Clare represenative, June Dillon says “The Department of Transport has devised this new scheme without dealing with the difficulties or changes required in the present scheme. This new scheme is for, as the Minister states, ‘minor improvements’. It changes nothing to improve the isolation that many people with disabilities continue to experience. The cost of disability is real and leads to hardship.

Should the current scheme be removed and replaced with the VAS, instead of providing proper support for people with disabilities, it will leave people in a dire position. This is potentially the means the government is using to address the cost of disability. In such a severe cost-of-living crisis, there is a likelihood that people with disabilities will not be able to avail of this new scheme as they may not be able to afford a car in the first place.

Under the VAS, the remission of VAT and VRT -currently €10,000 – €16,000 – will not be available for those who currently avail of the Disabled Drivers and Passengers Scheme using the primary medical certificate, should they be moved to the new VAS scheme.

The government is aware of the financial strain on some of the most vulnerable Irish people who are already dealing with disability poverty and yet has chosen to not do the right thing by providing more supports to people with disabilities. Furthermore the current scheme provides for an exemption for motor tax and VAT rebate on petrol and diesel up to a certain limit. Unfortunately it is not being offered in this new scheme.

“There is a real danger that disabled people and their families will end up driving older, less efficient and less reliable vehicles due to the scheme change. This new proposed VAS scheme shows a lack of understanding about the needs of disabled drivers and passengers across Ireland. This will affect up to 400,000 people in Ireland.

“According to industry specialists who attended a recent meeting with the Department of Transport and Department of Finance, a representative from the Department of Transport said that owning a car was a privilege and not a right in Ireland, while the Department of Finance representative outlined how the new VAS scheme would save the department money. According to those industry experts, the Departments representatives.stated the current primary medical certificate scheme (Disabled Drivers and Passengers) is not fit for purpose and more than likely will be phased out.

VAS puts the needs of disabled people back to the 1950’s prior to the establishment of the current Disabled Drivers & Passengers Scheme. This new scheme offers them huge stress, strain and worry and will put them under severe financial strain.

“The industry experts who approached Aontu were shocked at the introduction of the new scheme, and the speed at which iit will be introduced as well as lack of public awareness. on the issue. Considering the proposed VAS scheme is set to be implemented in January 2027, there is a lot to be finalised on it. Currently, there are more questions than answers on how exactly it will work.”

Aontu have contacted the Department of Transport and Department of Finance to get those answers regarding the future of disabled drivers in Ireland, and if the plan is indeed to phase out the current scheme and replace it with the new VAS scheme.