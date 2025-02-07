Lessons to learn from Storm Éowyn – Crowe

Clare Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe says there are lessons to learn from the country’s preparedness for and response to Storm Éowyn.

The storm struck the western coast of Ireland most severely and particularly affected power and water supplies to counties like Clare and Galway.

Deputy Crowe says lessons must been learned from the impact of this unprecedented storm: “Storm Éowyn had a devastating impact on County Clare and it will long live in the memories of the people of our county.

“The loss of electricity and water, for prolonged periods for many, was a cause of huge strain, stress and upset. I don’t think anyone, including Met Eireann, fully anticipated the velocity of the storm until it reached the western shores of Ireland. Indeed, given the force of some of the gusts, I’m sure this storm could now be classed as a hurricane.

“I think the Government has lessons to learn from Storm Éowyn and as a TD for Clare I have already undertaken some actions. I have written to the Minister for Agriculture asking that the sale, supply and planting of Leyland cypress, and similar coniferous trees, be reviewed. These are non-native trees and whilst they look nice when they are saplings and low sized trees, they grow out of all proportions and are notorious for trapping gusts of wind during storms. So many of these trees fell during Storm Éowyn whereas a higher percentage of deciduous trees survived the storm.

“Leyland cypress trees are not native to Ireland and they do very little in terms of enticing or hosting wildlife habitats and I think there’s a need to review the continued importation of these species.

“I also think that Clare County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) need to review the planting of vegetation along the motorway network, national roads, and slipways to the motorway and dual carriageway. Many trees on slip roads fell during Storm Éowyn, making it impossible for people to gain access to or exit the M18.

“Furthermore, I believe that Uisce Eireann needs to have a more comprehensive network of generators available to them. When an electrical outage happens, Uisce Eireann should have the capacity to immediately hook up generators to water pump stations and sewerage treatment plants so that the continuation of these utilities can be ensured.

“Finally, I have also raised with colleagues in Government the possibility of extending the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme so that a wider net of people can be supported. I am particularly concerned for those who have lost electricity for long periods along with people who have had structural damage to buildings on their land holding and those who saw a disruption to their business and farm activities.”