Hare’s Corner applications now open to Clare landowners

Clare landowners invited to apply for support to create wildlife ponds, mini-woodlands, mini-orchards or ‘plans for nature’ on their land.

The Hare’s Corner, a biodiversity initiative coordinated by the landscape charity, Burrenbeo Trust, has announced a new window for applications from Clare landowners who would like take small but impactful actions for nature on their land.

Inspired by the term ‘The Hare’s Corner’, an old farming expression for an awkward section of a field which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was ‘left to nature’, this project aims to help Clare landowners create pocket-sized habitats on their land. The initiative was first launched in August 2021 and to date has supported the planting of 90 mini-woodlands (consisting of 2,278 endangered Burren pine trees and 7,796 native companion trees), 50 wildlife ponds, 110 mini-orchards (consisting of 700 heritage apple trees from Irish Seed Savers), and 30 professionally produced ‘Plans for Nature’ for landowners in Co. Clare – a wonderful investment in the natural infrastructure of the County.

- Advertisement -

Pranjali Bhave, Coordinator of the project for Burrenbeo Trust said, “The Hare’s Corner is designed to be a simple, hassle-free way to support landowners in responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis we find ourselves in. The level of interest we have seen in this initiative gives us great hope on what can be achieved by people on the ground with just a small amount of support. The impact of the project so far – in terms of benefits to nature and the well-being of people across Clare who have benefitted – has been amazing’.

Landowners can apply for one or more biodiversity actions and participation in the Hare’s Corner involves no cost to, and minimal hassle for, the landowner. Materials (native trees and orchard trees), micro-funding (e.g. machinery costs for pond digging), professional services (such as an ecologist’s visit to ‘plan for nature’ and training) are provided by the project. However, places are limited by available budget and screening criteria is employed to prioritise entry based on criteria such as suitability of the proposed site for the biodiversity measure. Preference is also given to applicants who represent a community space (e.g. community gardens, schools etc.) and landowners that are not in receipt of any other agri-environmental grants.

Sarah Rosingrave a landowner in Clare and previous participant said, ‘I feel so lucky to have been selected to avail of both the mini woodland and mini orchard. The Hares Corner project is brilliant, providing both native trees, including the beautiful Burren pine, and great information on care and planting. I also had a site visit with a knowledgeable ecologist, which gave me direction to plan for the future.’

The Hare’s Corner is co-ordinated by the Burrenbeo Trust, a local landscape charity and is funded by a combination of private and public funding sources. Funders for this round of The Hare’s Corner in Clare include FuturEnergy Ireland, BTH Giving fund, BrightWind and Clare Co.Co. LBAF fund.

Applications are now open, can be accessed through burrenbeo.com/thc and will close on Sunday 28th of May. Further calls may be made subject to available funding.