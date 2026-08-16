National Heritage Week returns to Clare 

National Heritage Week 2026 has officially launched with more than 2,500 events taking place across the island of Ireland from 15th – 23rd August. National Heritage Week 2026 will feature the largest programme in the event’s history, building on a milestone year in 2025 when almost half a million people attended events nationwide.

An initiative of the Heritage Council, the theme of this year’s National Heritage Week is ‘Heritage at Risk’, which invites individuals and communities in Clare to consider the elements of our heritage that are vulnerable or under threat from historic buildings and archaeological sites to natural habitats, traditional skills, folklore, language and ways of life.

On display at the launch event at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) was a flavour of the broad range of events taking place this National Heritage Week. Traditional skills practitioners and heritage experts showcased crafts and practices that continue to be preserved and passed down through communities across Ireland. Demonstrations included willow basketry with Tom Delaney, straw craft with Monica Fleming, traditional storytelling with Willie Mulhall, and herbalism and foraging with Denise Dunne, reflecting many of the traditions, skills and knowledge this year’s Heritage at Risk theme seeks to celebrate and safeguard.

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With support from partners including the Office of Public Works (OPW), Fáilte Ireland, Irish Landmark Trust and the River Basin Management Service, National Heritage Week has grown to become Ireland’s largest annual celebration of built, cultural and natural heritage. The majority of events are free to attend and include guided heritage walks, traditional craft demonstrations, storytelling sessions, musical performances, family-friendly workshops, exhibitions and behind-the-scenes access to some of Ireland’s most fascinating heritage sites.

Commenting on the importance of National Heritage Week, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said: “National Heritage Week is a vital opportunity to celebrate the heritage that connects us to our communities, our landscapes and our shared past. From historic buildings and archaeological sites to biodiversity, folklore, language and traditional skills, National Heritage Week brings Ireland’s heritage to life in all its richness and variety.

“With more than 2,500events taking place across the island of Ireland, I encourage everyone to take part, explore the heritage in their locality and consider the role we can all play in safeguarding it for future generations.”

Speaking about this year’s National Heritage Week theme, Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, said: “This year’s National Heritage Week theme, Heritage at Risk, reminds us that our heritage cannot be taken for granted. From traditional crafts and folklore to historic buildings, languages and natural habitats, many aspects of our heritage require ongoing care and protection.

“National Heritage Week not only shines a spotlight on these important elements of our heritage, but it also celebrates the people and communities working to preserve them. The support of the network of Heritage Officers, working alongside event organisers and community groups in every county, plays a vital role in bringing National Heritage Week to life. We hope people of all ages will be inspired to discover their local heritage and play a part in ensuring it is valued and protected for future generations.”

Heritage Open Doors will also return for National Heritage Week 2026, with an expanded programme of participating buildings across the island of Ireland. The initiative gives the public a rare opportunity to explore historic buildings and sites, including places not usually open to visitors, building on the long-running success of Cork City Heritage Open Day and the Heritage Council’s pilot programmes in Offaly and Donegal in 2024.

While the majority of events are suitable for all ages and family-friendly, Wild Child Day, taking place on Saturday, 22nd August, will encourage children and families to explore their local landscapes and engage with heritage through nature, storytelling, craft and discovery-based activities.

Closing out National Heritage Week, Water Heritage Day, taking place on Sunday, 23rd August in partnership with the River Basin Management Service, celebrates Ireland’s connections to the sea, rivers, lakes and wetlands. Through a range of events, including boat tours, river walks, marine biodiversity talks and children’s workshops, it highlights the important role water has played in shaping Ireland’s history, heritage and communities.

To explore events taking place near you, find out more or plan your National Heritage Week experience, visit HeritageWeek.ie.