Over €150,000 funding for historic buildings in Clare

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has announced the list of over 650 projects to be awarded funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2025, with €153,445 going to 10 projects in Clare.

The scheme supports property owners to conserve and enhance our historic buildings and streetscapes, and at the same time preserve and develop traditional building skills. This year’s grants will be used to repair, restore, and protect historic structures from modest traditional homes to landmark public buildings.

Some of the projects being funded include:

€40,000 for Crotty’s, Kilrush

€30,000 for St Augustine’s Church, Kilshanny

€15,000 for Kilnasoolagh Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus

€13,000 for Land Steward’s Cottage, Clooney

€10,000 for Freagh Boathouse, Freagh Castle, Whitestrand

The full list of projects which will receive funding may be found here.

In addition to the funding provided under BHIS, owners and custodians will themselves commit an estimated €29.5m to these projects from private sources, marking this as a very significant investment in our built heritage and the traditional building skills which support it.

€1.25m of the €8.1m in total funding will be allocated to thatched buildings. This consists of €600,000 from the dedicated Historic Thatched Buildings stream, and an additional €650,000 awarded from the main stream of the BHIS. A total of €12,276 in thatch funding will be awarded to County Clare.

Minister O’Sullivan said: “In keeping with the commitment outlined in our newly ratified Programme for Government to cherish and protect our heritage as a vital national asset, I am pleased to announce today the projects which will receive funding under this year’s Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

“Ireland’s built heritage is a national asset which enriches our countryside, villages, towns, and cities. In maintaining and caring for our historic buildings, owners and custodians perform a valuable public service, and I am delighted to be able to support their efforts.

“Alongside related initiatives such as the Historic Structures Fund, Community Monuments Fund, and the THRIVE scheme, this vital funding will help to ensure the survival of Ireland’s shared architectural inheritance for future generations.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, James Browne TD, said: “I am proud of the part the BHIS plays in protecting and enhancing the historic fabric and character of our streetscapes and countryside.

“When combined with existing and new initiatives to revitalise our town centres and bring vacant and derelict properties back into use, the BHIS and other conservation schemes will help ensure that our historic buildings can continue to serve as fine homes at the heart of our communities for many years to come.”

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins TD, added: “This funding from Government will greatly assist with protecting historic buildings which contribute to a community’s sense of identity, often forming the heart of a city or town.

“This year’s grants will be used to repair, restore, and protect historic structures from modest traditional homes to landmark public buildings.

“Guided and supported by Architectural Conservation Officers and other local authority staff around the country, these projects will greatly enhance the vitality and amenity of our streetscapes.”

Subject to funding, both the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Thatched Buildings Scheme will be open to new applications this July for projects for completion next year.