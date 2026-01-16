Renewed calls for full delivery of West Clare Greenway

Clare County Councillor Rita McInerney has called for the delivery of the full West Clare Railway Greenway, emphasising the importance of progressing not only the Kilrush–Kilkee section but also maintaining momentum on Sections 3 and 4 of the overall route.

Speaking following recent correspondence with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), engagement with the West Clare Greenway Action Group, and updates provided at the January meeting of Clare County Council, Cllr McInerney said that while Section 1 is rightly a current priority, it is essential that the later sections remain active and visible within national funding and planning processes.

Clare County Council is currently finalising the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and the Natura Impact Statement (NIS) for Section 1, which runs from Kilrush to Kilkee. These are critical steps ahead of a planning application to An Coimisiún Pleanála. In parallel, extensive landowner engagement is ongoing, with all affected landowners contacted and invited to meet with the Project Liaison Team and Project Agronomist to review the first draft of the proposed Greenway alignment and accommodation works.

A series of local consultation meetings were held in November at the Kilrush Municipal District Office and Kilkee Library, with a further consultation date scheduled. Council officials have also made themselves available to meet landowners on an individual basis to ensure concerns are addressed and that the process remains transparent and respectful.

Cllr McInerney said: “The Kilrush–Kilkee section is a pivotal stage in the delivery of the West Clare Greenway and getting this section through planning is vital. However, it is equally important that Sections 3 and 4 are not allowed to stall. These sections are integral to the vision of a continuous Greenway and are central to the long-term economic, social and tourism benefits for West Clare.”

She acknowledged the funding constraints outlined by TII but stressed the need for continued advocacy. “I recognise the realities of limited national funding, but West Clare cannot afford a stop-start approach. Strong and consistent progress across all sections is essential to maintain public confidence and to ensure the full potential of the Greenway is realised over time.”

Cllr McInerney concluded by thanking the West Clare Greenway Action Group for their sustained advocacy and reaffirmed her commitment to working with Clare County Council, TII and local communities to keep the project moving forward.