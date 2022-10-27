Gardaí seek help locating missing Shannon woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Leanne Delaney, who is missing from her home in Shannon, Co. Clare, since Tuesday, 18th October 2022.

Leanne is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height and of a medium build, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Leanne was wearing a blue tracksuit with a sparkling diamond pattern on the sleeves and white runners.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Leanne’s whereabouts are asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365 900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.