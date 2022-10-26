Motorist detected travelling almost 60km over the limit

- Advertisement -

A motorist is facing a court appearance after being detected by Gardaí travelling 58 Km/h more than they should have been.

Members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check on the N68 near Kilrush when they detected this vehicle over taking another vehicle while travelling at 138Km/h on a road that has an 80Km/h limit.

Proceedings have commenced against this driver for this offence.

*There have been 123 fatalities on our roads this year, including 3 in the Clare division. A 5% reduction in speeds could lead to lead to 30% reduction in fatal collisions (world health organisation – 2017)