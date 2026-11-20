Torpey Crowned ‘Clare Business of the Year’

Ennis Chamber hosted a full house at The Rine Hotel on Thursday, November 19, for the 16th running of Clare Business Excellence Awards.

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The 2026 Gala Ceremony, delivered by Ennis Chamber supported by lead sponsor Clare County Council, proved yet again that this is the premier business event in County Clare.

Belvoir-based TORPEY won big on the night, scooping the ‘Innovation in Business ’category, and later named as ‘Clare Business of the Year’.

First time winners included Burren Beef & Farm Experience who won for ‘Best Green & Sustainable Practices’, Berka Solutions won Best Micro Business (up to 10 people), Honan Financial Services won Professional Services Excellence, Dodi (Lahinch) won Best Café and Gate 96 (Ennis) won Best Restaurant, while Element Six was awarded Best Manufacturer.

MC for the Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony was comedian and author Colm O’Regan, who brought professionalism and plenty of laughs to the room.

Ennis Chamber President Frank Holly said, “Clare Business Excellence Awards 2026 was a fantastic night of celebration and entertainment. I’d like to congratulate the winners and finalists. The quality of businesses represented in the room was exceptional, from micro to multi-nationals. It was a proud testament to the calibre of businesses operating across County Clare.

He added, “Clare Business Excellence Awards has deservedly gained a reputation as the premier annual event in the business calendar of County Clare, and it lived up to that billing again this year. I would like to congratulate the hard-working team at Ennis Chamber, led by CEO Margaret O’Brien on producing such a well-organised and fun event.”

Cathaoirleach Clare County Council, Cllr. Joe Killeen said, “Clare County Council was once again delighted to partner Ennis Chamber in presenting the Clare Business Excellence Awards.

It was a pleasure to welcome so many exceptional businesses to the awards ceremony, on what was a wonderful celebration of enterprise, ambition and achievement. The diversity and innovation of the businesses present is a positive reflection of the vibrancy of our local economy”.

Introducing the winners of Clare Business Excellence Awards 2026

Overall Winner: ‘Clare Business of the Year 2026’

(Sponsored by Clare County Council)

Torpey

Best Green & Sustainable Practices (Sponsored by Rengen Power)

Burren Beef & Farm Experience

Best Micro Business (Sponsored by Clare Local Enterprise Office)

Berka Solutions

Professional Services Excellence (Sponsored by Bank of Ireland)

Honan Financial Services

Best Family Business (Sponsored by MHP Sellors)

Caherconnell Stone Fort & Sheepdog Demonstrations

Best New Business (Sponsored by Tierney’s)

Beo – The Well

Best SME (Sponsored by CupPrint)

Advanced Technical Concepts

Best use of Digital Marketing/Social Media (Sponsored by The Clare Echo)

Peaceful Paws

Business for Social Impact (Sponsored by Essilor Luxottica)

St Francis Credit Union

Innovation in Business (Sponsored by PTSB)

Torpey

Best Hospitality (Sponsored by The Shannon Airport Group)

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel

Best Tourism Experience (Sponsored by TUS)

Aillwee Burren Experience

Best Place to Eat (restaurant) – (Sponsored by AIB)

Gate 96 (Ennis)

Best Place to Eat (Café) – (Sponsored by AIB)

Dodi (Lahinch)

Best Retailer (Sponsored by Clean Ireland Recycling)

County Boutique

Customer Service Excellence (Sponsored by Xeinadin)

TFI Local Link – Limerick & Clare