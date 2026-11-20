Revenue Customs officers have seized €364,000 of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport today.

A spokesperson for Revenue has confirmed that the seizure was made as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of Detector Dog Brody.

Revenue officers seized a total of 26 kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €364,000. The Illicit druges were discovered in shipments originating from the USA and destined for addresses in the west of the country.

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The spokesperson confirmed that no further information is available and that investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.