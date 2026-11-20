Emergency services are dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the N85 Ennis to Lahinch Road this evening.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 5.45pm at Loughville on the outskirts of Ennis near the entrance to the Woodland housing estate.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, Gardaí and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

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The road is currently closed between the Claureen Roundabout and Loughville while diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

The road is likely to remain closed overnight.

More to follow….