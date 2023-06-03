RNLI assists two people on broken down speedboat

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist two people on a speedboat that suffered damage to a propellor.

The alarm was shortly before 4.00pm on Saturday when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report that a boat with two people on board had suffered damage to one of its propellers and was at anchor 3 miles south of Terryglass Bay.

The Dromineer based lifeboat launched and located the casualty vessel at anchor near Kilgarvan Bay. The lifeboat made a cautious approach and once alongside established that both people on board were safe and unharmed.

Given the location and hot weather, the helm made the decision to take the vessel under tow to safe harbour at Kilgarvan Quay.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: “The RNLI advises boat users to remain with the navigation channel and in warm weather remember to take plenty of water for your journey.”