Agencies join together ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day

The Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are joining together ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day this Saturday (25 July) to remember all those who have tragically lost their lives in Irish waters.

July 2026 is on course to be one of the busiest months in many years, with record levels of activity and numerous callouts for teams on the coast and on inland waterways.

The theme for World Drowning Prevention Day 2026 is ‘Unite to turn the tide’ with a call on every sector and every level of society to unite to reduce drowning by 35% by 2035.

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To date this year, 37 people have lost their lives in Irish waters, with each tragedy leaving a devastating and lasting impact on families, friends and communities.

Recent warm weather has brought significantly more people to Ireland’s beaches, rivers, lakes and coastline, leading to a sharp increase in demand for Coast Guard services and Lifeguard interventions. So far this year, the Coast Guard has coordinated more than 1,700 incidents, resulting in 385 lives saved and over 1,600 people assisted. The scale of demand is reflected in the second week of July alone, when the Coast Guard coordinated 140 incidents, one of the highest incident totals recorded in a single week.

As the organisations reflect on an exceptionally busy summer period, they are urging everyone planning activities on or near the water to be prepared, understand the risks, and take simple steps to help ensure that everyone returns home safely.

as of July 22, the Irish Coast Guard has coordinated 1,728 incidents compared to 1557 for same period in 2025, resulting in 385 lives saved, 1617 persons assisted.

If you are taking part in activities on or near the water, remember to:

Check weather forecasts and tide times before heading out.

If walking along the shoreline, remain alert to rising tides, which can quickly lead to stranding.

Choose lifeguarded beaches where possible, always swim with others, and stay within your depth.

Be aware of rip currents, which can rapidly carry even strong swimmers away from shore.

Warm weather does not mean safe water. Cold water can cause cold-water shock, significantly increasing the risk of drowning. Enter the water slowly to allow your body to adjust.

Ensure children are kept under constant, uninterrupted supervision near water.

Avoid alcohol before swimming, operating watercraft, or spending time near the water.

Always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid when participating in activities on the water.

Pay attention to all water safety signs, flags and local warnings.

Tell someone ashore about your plans and expected return time.

Always carry a means of calling for help, such as a fully charged mobile phone or a marine VHF radio.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use marine VHF radio Ch 16 or dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

This year, the Irish Coast Guard has coordinated 1,728 incidents as of 22 July, compared to 1557 for same period in 2025, resulting in 385 lives saved, 1617 persons assisted.

140 incidents were coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard during the second week of July, resulting in 20 lives saved, 197 persons assisted. There were 43 incidents on Sunday 12th July alone.

There has been a 25% increase in incidents July 2026 to date against the same period 2025.