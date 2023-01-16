Weather – Met Éireann issues new ice warning

Update:

Monday, 2.55pm – Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow ice warning for Ireland.

- Advertisement -

One warning expired at midday today while another will come into effect at 4.00pm (Monday). The warning will remain in place until midday Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning of “icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths. Wintry showers in the northwest and southwest. Accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas, leading to disruption.”[

The temperature dipped to -2.8C Met Éireann’s Automatic Climate Station near Tulla overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Ice warning for Ireland, advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions.

The warning remain in place until midday on Monday.

The weather service is warning that “icy stretches are likely on Sunday night and Monday morning. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths. Some patches of freezing fog are also possible.”

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for Ireland also outlining how it will “turn cold across the country between Sunday evening and Thursday morning as an Arctic airflow becomes established, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog. Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days.

Several incidents occurred on Clare’s road network on Saturday resulting in a number of people being hospitalised. Three incidents occurred on the M18 motorway between junctions 10 and 17 yesterday all of which are believed to have occurred following or during heavy downpours of hail.

Gardaí in Clare are also advising motorist to continue to exercise caution on roads with current weather conditions.

For winter weather preparation advice click here.

Get your 10-day location forecast here.