Dooley to host meeting on future of post offices

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator, Timmy Dooley, will host a meeting with the Irish Postmasters’ Union and members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party today to discuss how the state can support and safeguard the post office network.

The Clare Senator commented, “Protecting and maintaining the post office network is a core policy of Fianna Fáil and is something I have worked tirelessly on for the last number of years.

“The meeting taking place tomorrow amongst my party colleagues and the Irish Postmasters’ Union will be held with a view to implement Fianna Fáil policy that has been prepared and that formed part of Fianna Fáil manifesto for the election last year.

“We will look to support post office plans to broaden out their range of services including state services and also look to introduce a Public Service Obligation to maintain core standards for the Post Office Network.”

“Post offices are an integral aspect of both community and commercial activity in urban and rural Ireland. The post office network must be supported and safeguarded” concluded Senator Dooley.