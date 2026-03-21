800% surge in Brazilian beef imports raises serious concerns

Aontú’s representative in Clare has expressed deep concern at newly released figures showing a dramatic rise in beef imports into Ireland, particularly from Brazil, over the past decade.

The data, obtained by her party colleague Paul Lawless TD, a member of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, reveals that 40,000 tonnes of beef entered the Irish market last year, the highest level recorded in ten years. Imports from Brazil alone have increased by 800% since 2016.

Clare based June Dillon said: “These figures are alarming for farmers in Clare and across the country. An 800% increase in Brazilian beef imports over ten years is not just a statistic, it is a direct threat to Irish family farms, to our food standards, and to the integrity of our agricultural sector.”

- Advertisement -

Dillon noted that in 2016, just 22 tonnes of Brazilian beef were imported into Ireland. Last year, that figure had risen to 172 tonnes, with more than 500 tonnes imported since 2016.

“Farmers are already under enormous pressure, and this government’s behaviour has only deepened that frustration. The Bord Bia scandal, the lack of transparency, and the government’s failure to meaningfully oppose Mercosur have left farmers feeling abandoned. These new figures confirm that their concerns are justified.”

Dillon highlighted that the data also shows 5,345 tonnes of beef imported over the past decade from countries the Minister has refused to identify.

“That lack of transparency is unacceptable. People deserve to know where their food is coming from, what standards apply, and who is importing it. Farmers deserve to know why their own government is allowing increasing volumes of non‑EU beef into the Irish market while lecturing them about sustainability.”

Dillon said she fully supports Deputy Lawless’s intention to pursue the matter at the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and will continue to work with him in lobbying for justice for Irish farmers and consumers:

“Paul Lawless has been relentless in seeking answers, and I commend him for bringing this information to light. I will continue to work closely with him as we seek clarity on where this imported beef was sold, what testing it underwent, what labelling was used, and how much of it was brought in by Mr. Murrin’s company. These are basic questions, and farmers deserve straight answers.”

Ms Dillon added: “Irish farmers produce some of the highest‑quality beef in the world. They deserve a government that defends them, not one that undermines them. Aontú will continue to stand with farmers in Clare and across Ireland to demand transparency, fairness, and respect.”