1st Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest to take place this weekend

The Lisdoonvarna Town Team in conjunction with Lisdoonvarna Fáilte, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport and Culture Night 2026 are putting together the ‘1st Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest’ from September 18th to 20th, as a follow up to the Lisdoonvarna Sesquicentennial Festival from 2025.

A schedule of music, dancing, theatre, Art Installations, book signings, walking tours of Lisdoonvarna will take place in addition to the Matchmaking Festival events.

The Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest will be a friendly, exciting place for people who love culture and Craic to meet up and participate in Lisdoonvarna famous September traditional Céad míle fáilte.

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The 1st Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest will take place in the Pavilion, the Lisdoonvarna Park Amphitheater (weather permitting) and Lisdoonvarna Park which allows us to have some of the September festivities in different parts of the village.

Listings information

Venue: The Pavilion & Lisdoonvarna Park Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare V95 YW1C Dates: 18–20 September 2026

Admission: Free

Fringe Box Office: 086 125 0111

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61593946312958

For more information, photos, interviews or media contact Dermott Petty on 353877993543 or email dermottpetty@gmail.com

Lineup for the 1st Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest Friday September 18th Culture Night

4pm: Art Instillation: ‘The Ballygastle Trilogy’ Art work by Jarlath Slattery

Jarlath Slattery’s work is an investigation into his personal connection to the eerie local landscape of 1970s Lisdoonvarna, in North Clare, which had a profound effect on him as a child.

5pm: ‘A History of Dunces’ snippets of a new Play in progress Written & performed by Dermott Petty

A History of Dunces is a new play in progress which is the story of the author’s living (and failing) with undiagnosed dyslexia in the 1970’s.

6pm: Music Performance: Mná Singing Group

Singing trio ‘Mná’ Kate Daly, Kathleen Malone (Lynch) and Theresa Garrihy will be singing songs from Clare, along with some of their original songs.

6:30pm: St Enda’s National School Performance Lisdoonvarna’s St Enda National School students and teachers will perform.

7pm: The Broadway Dance School

The award winning Broadway Dance school will perform some of their award winning dances

7:30pm: Shadow Sean Nós Dancers

The Shadow Sean Nós Dancers perform some North Clare Sean Nós dancing

Lineup for the 1st Lisdoonvarna Fringe Fest Saturday 19th

Audio Installation of Lisdoonvarna Past (Archive of Shaun Jordan) 12 pm

Located in the Lisdoonvarna Park trail. This is an movements that were audio recorded by Lisdoonvarna native Shaun Jordan during many different September’s in Lisdoonvarna in the last 60 years. Edited by Rowan McDonagh.

Joe Queally Book launch – ‘Tragedies of County Clare’ – The Pavilion 2pm

Joe Queally is a native of the nearby village of Fanore, and he is the author of 4 books to date. There will be a talk in regards to his books with a question and answer with the audience afterwards.

Starla at the Amphitheater The Park 3pm

Starla who are a captivating duo from North Clare, their name derived from the first name of its 2 members, Stew and Carla. They create a sense of unity whenever they perform with stories of family, heartache, joy and future aspirations; all delivered with an endearing quirkiness that characterizes their performances.

Sunday 20th

Walking & historical tours of Lisdoonvarna 12 Noon

The walking & historical tours will be by conducted by 2 knowledgeable men Pat Bryne O’Connell and Pat Dowling

Oliver O’Connell at the Amphitheater The Park 3pm

The legendary Lisdoonvarna musician and storyteller Oliver O’Connell will present songs, poems and stories of Lisdoonvarna and North Clare.