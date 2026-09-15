Triple Treat Culture Night Musical Event in Ennis

A special Culture Night event will take place at St Columba’s Church, Bindon in Ennis on Friday September 18th.

The triple treat – Opera To Broadway – is a series of three concerts two of which will feature some opera favourites and Broadway classics.

The night will feature Janet Woods, Helen Ball, Vincent Di Placido and Christopher Callanan.

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There will also be a debut appearance by Siobhan Cunningham for two performances of much loved opera and Broadway favourites.

The evening will comprise two Opera to Broadway performances (6.00pm – 7.00pm and 8pm – 9pm) and a special performance by pianist Thomas Connolly and musicians from Clare Music Makers between 7.10pm and 7.50pm.

This special evening will afford the audience an opportunity to dip in and out of three hours of music, and experience performances from both established and up and coming performers.

Anyone wishing to attend this free event, can come and go as they please, stay for an hour, two hours, 15 minutes, whatever suits them.