New book pays tribute to people, places and stories of Kilkee

A Limerick author’s latest publication, Mystery at Sykes House, celebrates the unique bond between Limerick people and the beloved Clare seaside town that has drawn generations of holidaymakers to its shores.

For many families in Limerick, Kilkee has long been more than a holiday destination. For generations, it has been a place of cherished summer memories, lifelong friendships and family traditions. It is this enduring connection that inspires Limerick author Maureen Sparling’s latest book, Mystery at Sykes House. A lifelong visitor to Kilkee, Maureen has drawn on decades of personal memories and a deep affection for the west Clare town to create a collection that blends historical fiction, local history, memoir, short stories and poetry.

At the heart of the book is Mystery at Sykes House, a historical novella inspired by the tragic wreck of The Edmond in November 1850. Sailing from Limerick to America with 116 passengers and crew on board, the ship met a devastating fate when it crashed against the rocks beneath Sykes House on the Clare coast.

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Among the passengers was a young girl named Nell, who had only hours earlier bid an emotional farewell to her beloved Daniel. In the aftermath of the disaster, strange and unsettling events begin to unfold at Sykes House. The mystery deepens with the discovery of a Claddagh ring among the wreckage salvaged from the sea. As efforts are made to reunite the treasured ring with its deceased owner, peace gradually returns to the famous landmark overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Blending historical fact, romance, mystery and folklore, the novella explores themes of love, loss, remembrance and the enduring connections that transcend time.

Beyond the title novella, the collection offers readers a rich and nostalgic portrait of Kilkee through a series of memories, reflections, stories and poems. Pieces such as Kilkee the

Beautiful, A Mystical Reunion, Progress in Kilkee, Never Pass Fanny O’Dea’s, Roaming Round Kilkee, Stephen’s 95th Birthday, An Autumnal Summer’s Day in Kilkee, Autumn in Kilkee and Memories of Kilkee capture the atmosphere, beauty and sense of community that have made Kilkee a treasured destination for generations of Clare residents and Limerick holidaymakers alike.

The youngest of six children, Maureen’s lifelong affection for Kilkee began in childhood and has remained a constant source of inspiration throughout her writing career. A teacher by profession since 1960, Maureen later worked with Limerick City VEC, where she taught numerous adult education classes. For almost twenty-five years, she has compiled the St Mary’s Community column for the Limerick Leader. A passionate advocate for adult education and literacy, literature, and local heritage and, Maureen successfully campaigned, with the Friends of the Bard, for the erection of a life-size statue honouring Michael Hogan, the renowned Bard of Thomond. Her commitment to Irish culture is further reflected in her achievement of Ceard Teastas na Gaeilge.

Through Mystery at Sykes House, Maureen Sparling preserves not only the stories and history of a remarkable place, but also the special relationship between County Limerick and County Clare that has endured across generations. The collection is both a literary tribute to Kilkee and a celebration of the people, places and memories that continue to define this much-loved corner of Ireland.

Mystery at Sykes House is priced at €15 (plus P&P) and is available online from buythebook.ie or directly from the author at stmaryscommunitynotes@hotmail.com or The Cottage, King’s Island, Limerick. For further information please contact: Maureen Sparling at stmaryscommunitynotes@hotmail.com