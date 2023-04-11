M18 reopens after earlier collision

The M18 motorway had to be closed for a time this morning following a collision between a car and a lorry.

The incident occurred shortly after 8.00am in the townland of Lower Manus in the northbound lanes about a kilometre from junction 11 (Dromoland).

Emergency services responded to the scene and on arrival found that the occupants of both vehicles appeared uninjured. A lot of debris had been left on the roadway however following the collision.

The route was immediately closed so that emergency services could safely deal with the incident.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews also attended the scene. The road was fully reopened once the debris was cleared and both vehicles were removed from the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles were assessed by paramedics but no one required hospitalistaion.