Shannon-based search and rescue crew located overdue yacht

A Shannon-based search and rescue (SAR) crew located a yacht that had been reported overdue after a search operation was mounted on Sunday.

The vessel, with one person on board, was located almost 330 kilometres south of the Irish coast.

The alarm was raised shortly after midday yesterday when the UK Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) contacted the Irish Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Dublin requesting assistance in locating the 35-foot sailing vessel Sarina.

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The boat had been reported overdue while on passage from Finisterre in Spain, to Cork with a lone sailor on board.

Watch officers at Irish Coast Guard’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Dublin along with colleagues based at a coordiation centre on Valentia Island in Kerry, immediately initiated efforts to establish contact with the vessel.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Shannon-based fixed-wing aircraft, CG120F, which was on patrol in the area, was tasked to investigate the vessel’s last known position.

The crew of the Beech 200 Super King Air aircraft, one of two based at Shannon, successfully located the vessel approximately 177 nautical miles (328 kilometres) south of Cork and established communications with the skipper.

The sailor reported that the vessel was low on fuel but that there were no other concerns onboard. He also confirmed that he had altered his passage plan and was now bound for Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford.

The crew of the Coast Guard aircraft relayed this information MRCC in Dublin who subsequently advised UK Joint Rescue Coordination Centre of the vessel’s position and status. Staff there then informed the sailor’s family ashore.