Road upgrade following watermain works

Clare County Council and Irish Water have committed to fully restoring the road surface between Mullagh and Miltown Malbay following the completion of pipe laying works.

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara has been informed that Irish Water’s main civil engineering contractors have recently excavated the Mullagh Cross to Mack’s Cross road to accommodate the laying of a replacement watermain.

“The replacement watermain will replace a section of main that had become extremely problematic in recent years and will hopefully bring a reliable supply of water to Miltown and several other areas en route,” explained Deputy McNamara.

He continued, “While the inconvenience to road users at present is regrettable, it is also temporary. In response to my representation on behalf of the people of Mullagh and Miltown Malbay, the Road Section of Clare County Council says residents can be assured of a much-improved water supply and a newly restored road.”

“The local authority has informed me it has committed sufficient money to allow the entire 4.5 kilometres of public road undergo permanent full width restoration later this year, and the section of public road from Mullagh Cross to Mack’s Cross is included in the Schedule of Municipal District Works 2021,” added Deputy McNamara.